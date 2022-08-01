Search icon
Monkeypox: Kerala Health Department initiates high-level inquiry

Following India’s first causalities due to Monkeypox in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George on August 01 constituted a high-level team and informed that genomic sequencing is being done at the National Institute of Virology (NIV). “A young boy returned from UAE on July 22, he was with his family when on July 26 he developed a fever and was admitted on July 27. On July 28, he was moved to a ventilator. He got tested on July 19 for Monkeypox in UAE, the result of which was positive. The person died on July 30. Health Department teams went there, samples were sent to NIV and test results show he was Monkeypox positive. The team constituted, genomic sequencing being done at NIV,” he said.

