Mongolians enthusiastically pay obeisance to Lord Buddha’s relics upon its arrival after 29 years

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, both India and Mongolia further bolstered their relations in one of the most beautiful yet religious ways. The Holy relics of Lord Buddha that made its way back to Mongolia after a good span of 29 years, will be displayed for 11 days at the Gandantegchinlen Monastery. An Indian delegation led by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju arrived with holy relics of Lord Buddha to the Mongolian capital on June 13. Lord Buddha devotees at the Gandantegchinlen Monastery enthusiastically welcomed the delegation with open arms. The relics were brought in two special bullet proof caskets on board an Indian Air Force aircraft. The act is another milestone for the India-Mongolia relations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mongolia in 2015. The display of sacred ‘Kapilavastu relics’ will also boost cultural and spiritual relations between the two countries.