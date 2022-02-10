Momentum in vaccination continues to be strong: Niti Aayog’s Dr VK Paul

In a Press Conference, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul on February 10 said that the momentum in vaccination continues to be strong. “We have learnt a great deal about this pandemic and the virus, but the world doesn't know everything about this virus. The world should remain united to fight this virus and should continue to use the tools that are at our disposal,” said Dr VK Paul. “We are happy that significant progress continues to be made with regard to vaccination coverage. Unthinkable levels of the first dose coverage (96 per cent)! It is a dream for any government. The momentum in vaccination continues to be strong,” added Dr VK Paul.