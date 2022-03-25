Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor makes first public appearance in Mumbai

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. The mom-to-be went to attend her husband Anand Ahuja's store launch in Mumbai. Sonam glowed with her baby bump. The fashion icon opted for a comfy yet classy blue pantsuit for the day, paired with white sneakers. She accessorised her look with an initials necklace and stud earrings. The store launch was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Anshula Kapoor.