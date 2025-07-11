Mohan Bhagwat News Should Retire at 75 – RSS Chief’s Remark on Leaders’ Age Sparks Political Row

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark on stepping aside at the age of 75 has prompted opposition politicians to question its impact for PM Modi, who, like Bhagwat, turns 75 this September. Speaking at a book release event dedicated to late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle in Nagpur on Wednesday evening, Bhagwat said, “When you turn 75, it means you should stop now and make way for others.”