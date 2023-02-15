Search icon
Mohan Bhagwat highlights importance of ‘qualities’ and ‘solidarity’ in society

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing a public gathering on February 14 highlighted the importance of qualities and solidarity for the proper functioning of society and a nation.He said, “Society functions on the basis of qualities and a nation become great on the basis of the qualities of society. Any one person, one group, or one ideology does not make or break a country. Good countries in the world have all kinds of ideologies. The main thing is quality and solidarity in society.” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a public gathering, while he attended Raj Ratna Awards in Nagpur on February 14.

