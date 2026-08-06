Mohan Bhagwat Defends CJP Protesters Says I Trust Gen Z Blindly They Arent Anti-National

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat strongly defended youth and student protesters—including those participating in Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led demonstrations—stating that Generation Z should never be branded "anti-national" for raising their concerns. Speaking at the 15th anniversary of the India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) conference in Mumbai, Bhagwat described Gen Z and Gen Alpha as "our own people" (apne log) who are more honest and patriotic than older generations. Acknowledging the widespread youth agitations that recently culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the RSS chief emphasized that while dissent must follow democratic channels, democratic institutions must engage in constructive dialogue with young citizens rather than deploying force or ideological smears.