Mohammed Zubair, Alt News co-founder to be produced before Patiala House Court

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair will be produced before the Patiala Court in Delhi today in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, through a social media post. Zubair was brought out of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police Special Cell in Dwarka earlier today. On June 30, he was brought to Bengaluru by the IFSO unit.