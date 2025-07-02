Mohammed Shami Case Shami’s Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan On Calcutta High Court Judgement

In a major update on the high-profile case involving Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan has broken her silence on the recent Calcutta High Court judgement. In this video, we bring you Hasin Jahan’s sharp reactions, emotional statements, and what the court’s ruling means for the ongoing legal battle. The status with which he leads his life, my daughter and I also have the right to maintain the same status," Cricketer Md Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan said on Calcutta High Court's judgement. She said, "I am thankful to God that I finally got victory after fighting such a long battle... Now I will be able to give my daughter a good education and maintain her life easily... If you see the life Shami leads, the status he maintains, his earnings, this amount is nothing in comparison to that... We had demanded Rs 10 lakhs from the court around 7 years ago. Since then, Shami's income and inflation have both increased."