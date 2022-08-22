‘Mohalla clinic’ to ‘mohalla liquor shop’ this is Kejriwal model says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the new excise policy and said that Kejriwal’s model has shifted from ‘Mohalla clinic’ to ‘mohalla liquor shop’. “I had given Arvind Kejriwal time to respond within 24 hours but he hasn't spoken a word. This proves their corruption; Kingpin is still quiet”