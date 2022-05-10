Mohali blast We have leads will solve case soon says Police

Punjab Police on May 10 informed of having leads in the Mohali explosion case on May 10. “We have leads in this case, and soon we will solve this case. The explosive used is suspected to be TNT. We are working to solve this case soon,” informed Punjab DGP VK Bhawra. A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali on May 09. No damage was reported in the incident.