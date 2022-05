Mohali Blast: CCTV footage of moment Rocket-Propelled grenade hit Punjab Police's Intel HQ

A CCTV footage of the Mohali RPG attack has now emerged. The footage of the incident recorded on a CCTV camera across the road showed a flash of light as the rocket made an impact at the Intelligence Wing HQ of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday, triggering a security scare in the border state.