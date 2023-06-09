Modi-morphosis 9 Years 9 Avatars - PM Modis Unforgettable Act! Reflecting on 9 Years of Leadership

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes nine years in office, it is worth reflecting on the various avatars of leadership he has embodied during his tenure. From his charismatic oratory skills to his visionary initiatives, PM Modi has transformed the political landscape and left an indelible mark on the country. In this DNA Panorama special, we celebrate the nine avatars that define his unparalleled leadership.