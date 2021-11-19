Modi ji BJP should apologise to nation farmers CM Baghel

After PM Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on November 19 said that Modi Ji and BJP should apologise to the nation and farmers for their sufferings during the protest. “It's the victory of farmers who were protesting for over a year while being called terrorists, China-Pak supporters. What did BJP not call them? In the end, it had to bow down. Modi Ji and BJP should apologise to the nation and farmers,” said CM Baghel.