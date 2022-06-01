Modi Govt trying to supress National Herald newspaper: Randeep Surjewala on ED summon

Reacting to Enforcement Directorate’s summon to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in connection with Nation Herald case, General Secretary of the party, Randeep Surjewala on June 1 said that the Modi government is trying to supress the newspaper. Addressing a Press Conference, Surjewala said, “Congress started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it. Today Modi government is also doing the same and ED is being used for this. ED has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”