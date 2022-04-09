Modi Govt is committed to speedy justice delivery system: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 09, while speaking on the judiciary system of India at the 2-day National Conference on Mediation and Information Technology in Narmada District, said that the Modi Government is committed to a speedy justice delivery system. He also said that the judges in India are working to build a speedy judiciary system.“The Narendra Modi government is committed to a speedy justice delivery system. We know that our judges are working towards building such a system,” the Law Minister said.