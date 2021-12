Moderate fog blankets in Delhi, AQI remains in 'very poor' category

A layer of fog settles in Delhi as temperatures drop. As per IMD, Delhi is likely to experience 'shallow fog' today with the mercury dropping to as low as 8°C. AQI in Delhi is presently at 339 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).