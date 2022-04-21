MoCA Joint Secretary Usha Padhee expresses gratitude to PM Modi for recognition of UDAN scheme

As Ministry of Civil Aviation flagship Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2020, Joint Secretary Usha Padhee expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving recognition to the scheme. “PM Modi gave direction that even the person wearing a ‘hawai chappal’ should be seen in a ‘hawai jahaz’. Keeping this objective of regional connectivity and affordability, we connected 67 destinations and 490 new air routes were started. We aim to reach 100 airports and 1,000 routes by 2024. We sincerely thank PM Modi for the opportunity and recognising UDAN scheme,” said Usha Padhee while talking to ANI on April 21. The award was received under the category ‘Innovation (General) – Central’. Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia gave away the award to the UDAN team led by Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, MoCA.