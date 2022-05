MNS puts up warning poster in Lalbaug area in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on May 19 has put warning posters in Lalbaug area of Mumbai. The poster reads ‘Entire Maharashtra will burn if anyone tries to hurt Raj Thackeray’. This comes in wake of protests against Raj Thackeray for his Ayodhya visit. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 05.