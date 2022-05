MNS puts up ‘Chalo Ayodhya’ poster in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) put up ‘Chalo Ayodhya’ poster in Mumbai appealing to people to join Raj Thackeray in his visit to Ayodhya in the month of June. Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at Mosques, Raj Thackeray held mega rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.