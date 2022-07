MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla reviews flood situation in Nizamabad, Telangana

Amid the heavy rainfall in several parts of Telangana, TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on July 11 reviewed the situation of rains and floods on the phone with Nizamabad District Collector Narayana Reddy and Special Officer Christina. She also asked the district collector to take up rescue operations in all the flood-prone areas so that there is no loss of lives. =