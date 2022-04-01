MK Stalin interacts with students of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin interacted with students at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in New Delhi on April 1. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also accompanied him. Stalin is on a three-day visit to Delhi. Stalin will inaugurate DMK’s new office in the national capital on April 02