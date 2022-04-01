MK Stalin Arvind Kejriwal visit govt school in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya on April 01. Stalin is on a three-day visit to Delhi. Stalin will inaugurate DMK’s new office in the national capital on April 02.