MK Stalin Arvind Kejriwal interact with doctors at Delhi’s Mohalla Clinic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with doctors at Mohalla Clinic on April 01. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also accompanied them. Stalin is on a three-day visit to the National Capital. Stalin will inaugurate DMK’s new office in the Delhi on April 02.