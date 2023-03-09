MK Stalin accuses BJP members of spreading ‘rumours’ on ‘attack’ on Bihar migrant workers

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin on March 09 attacked BJP and accused the party of spreading rumours and creating a plot regarding the ‘attack’ on Bihar migrant workers in the state. He said, “BJP members from north Indian states did this with bad intentions. You can understand the plot if you notice that this was done the day after I spoke about the need for a united national-level alliance against the BJP.”