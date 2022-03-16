MJ Akbar recalls exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, says ‘my heart trembles remembering those days’

Senior journalist and BJP member MJ Akbar on March 15 recalled the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and said that his heart trembles when he remembers those days. Speaking to ANI, Akbar said, “The incident was extremely painful. For me, when I remember those days my heart trembles. I was moved by the events of that time. I was unable to watch the people of a particular community having to live as refugees in their own country. But I think it is the responsibility of the Centre when such an incident is happening, they cannot keep their eyes closed.”