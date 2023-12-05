Mizoram Results 2023 Lalduhoma who once guarded Indira Gandhi set to be new Mizoram CM

The Zoram People’s Movement has won the Mizoram Assembly elections with a landslide victory, securing 27 of the total 40 seats. With this, the northeastern state is poised to get a chief minister who is neither from the Congress nor Mizo National Front for the first time in three decades. ZPM chief Lalduhoma, a former Indian IPS officer, will be Mizoram’s next CM. He will meet the governor in the coming days to stake a claim to form the government.'