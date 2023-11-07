Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga reached 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station to cast his vote. However, he could not vote and he claimed that the EVM machine was not working. Over 8.57 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates. The state is witnessing a tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the BJP. Zoramthanga hoped that his party would manage to win 25 or more seats and would regain power.