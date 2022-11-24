Mixing of drinking, drain pipelines causes 2 deaths, diarrhoea to 42 people

Mixing of drinking water and drain pipeline has resulted in deaths of two people in Bhilai of Chhattisgarh. It has also caused diarrhoea to 42 people. The pipelines that were laid in accordance with the Amrit Mission Phase 1 in Bhilai were laid next to drains, resulting in both the pipelines intermixing at some points. “In several municipal areas, pipelines laid in Amrit Mission Phase I almost 5 years back were laid next to drains. Water from drains and pipelines intermixing at points, causing diarrhoea. 42 admitted, 2 people dead,” said PK Meena, Collector.