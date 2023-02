‘Mitti mein mila denge’: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar over killing of BSP MLA murder witness

The sixth day of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly witnessed a rare face-off between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. The killing of Umesh Pal on Feb 24, who was a prime witness of the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, in Prayagraj sparked a heated debate. CM Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of patronising mafia (criminals) and said ‘unko mitti mein mila denge’.