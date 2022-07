Miscreants throw chilli powder, rob around Rs 40 lakhs from men at Lajpat Nagar

Four miscreants robbed around Rs 40 lakhs from two persons at Lajpat Nagar flyover in Delhi on July 15. The miscreants threw chilli powder into the eyes of the two persons who were travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The forensic teams and top police officials soon reached the crime scene and initiated probe.