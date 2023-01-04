Search icon
Miscreants attacks Tripura ex-CM Biplab Deb's ancestral home

Miscreants attacked the ancestral home of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Jamjuri, Udaipur in Gomati district in Tripura on Jan 02. The miscreants assaulted the saints and damaged their vehicles who came to the Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP's residence to perform a Yajna in the annual Shradh ceremony of Deb's father. After the incident, local people started a protest over the incident and vandalised shops believed to be of the attackers. Following this, heavy deployment of police personnel was made. According to the victim, “We came here to worship Mata Sundari. Here I came on instructions of our Gurudev ji to overlook the preparations of the Yagna to be performed on Wednesday. Suddenly a mob came they attacked me and vandalised my vehicle. They shouted either there will be CPI(M) or none.”

