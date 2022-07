Miri Piri Divas celebrated at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held a religious congregation to celebrate the occasion of Miri Piri Divas at Golden Temple in Amritsar on July 09. The celebration was attended by Executive Jathedar Sri Akaal Takhat Sahib, Giani Harpreet Singh. The Sikh community has worldwide honoured the sixth Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji's vision of Miri and Piri on July 21 every year by calling this day, Miri Piri Divas.