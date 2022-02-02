Miram Taron was beaten up, given electric shocks by China’s PLA, alleges BJP MP Tapir Gao

Days after the missing boy from Arunachala Pradesh, Miram Taron, was handed over to India by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, on February 02 in Delhi alleged that the boy was beaten up and was given electric shocks. He also urged the Government to raise the issue with the concerned authorities sighting it as a serious matter. “I've received news that Miram Taron (who was handed over to India by PLA on Jan 27 days after he went missing) was beaten up and given electric shocks by PLA. This is a serious matter. I urge the Government to raise this issue with authorities concerned,” Tapir Gao said while speaking to ANI.