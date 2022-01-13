Minor girl raped by juvenile in parked bus, 1 held, 2 absconding: Vadodara ACP

Vadodara Police arrested one out of three persons who is allegedly involved in rape of a minor girl in a bus parked at New VIP road area in Vadodara. The crime was committed on the night of January 2. However, two persons are still absconding. Speaking to ANI, Vadodara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bharat Rathod said, “A minor girl was raped in a bus parked on VIP Road in the Harni area of Vadodara on January 2. The FIR was registered yesterday and the police caught the accused, also a minor, but his other two accomplices are still absconding.”