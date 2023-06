Minor girl falls into 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; rescue ops underway

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday and efforts are on to rescue her, police said. The girl is currently stuck at a depth of 20 feet, an official said, adding that the incident occurred at Mugavali village in the afternoon.