Ministry of Home Affairs invites applications for 49 posts

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification informing of recruitment for various posts like Under Secretary, Manager, Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, and Senior Accountant among other positions. As per the notice, the department is looking for the Group 'A', 'B', and 'C' posts at the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) Secretariat, New Delhi, and its Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at various locations on international land borders of India proposes on deputation (Foreign Service) basis from amongst Central/State Government officers. A total of 49 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts till June 24, 2022. The applicants for Group 'B' & 'C' posts should have a basic working knowledge of the computer, particularly in all the modules of MS Office including e-office, email etc. Applicants are mandated to send advance copies by post at the above address and also on email id - usgaadnm@lpai.goy.in.