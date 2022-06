Miniature artist creates chariots with matchsticks in Odisha

A 19-year-old artist from Puri, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has created three miniature chariots of the Holy Trinity with matchsticks ahead of Rath Yatra. Saswat created these sculptures using 4,830 matchsticks. He took 18 days to complete the sculptures. The chariots have been decorated with, parrots, horses and other sculptures that are integral to the Trinity’s chariots.