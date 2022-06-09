Mind Box announces launch of its design and coding led summer courses

Mind Box, one of India's fastest growing education technology companies for K12 students announced the launch of its design and coding led summer courses for students with an aim to provide a meaningful engagement during the summer break and empower them with the 21st century skills. With the summer season at its peak, these courses can prove the be the best way to keep your children stimulated which would further help to increase their overall creativity and ensure the physical, social, emotional and moral development of the children. Mind Box’s design-led summer courses includes 2D Animation, Multimedia Design, Graphic Design - Photoshop, Digital Design - SketchUp, AI with Python etc. These courses are carefully curated as per individual kid's needs, interests, learning pace and style to further help in preparing kids for academics and beyond. Using Project and design-based teaching methodology, these courses encourage kids to apply STREAM and create solutions/prototypes for real-world problems.