Millet processing firm’s CEO thanks PM Modi for recognition during ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The growing interest in millet and entrepreneurs tapping its potential in India found a mention in the 97th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A sizable portion of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on January 29 was dedicated to millet. A millet processing unit’s FPO was appreciated by the Prime Minister. Rakshita, the CEO of the processing unit shared her happiness after receiving the recognition across the country. Notably, the United Nations has recognised both International Yoga Day and International Year of Millets after India’s proposal. The International Year of Millets 2023 officially kicked off on January 1, 2023.

