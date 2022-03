Militancy decreased from last two-three years in Kupwara: GoC Chinar Corps

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GoC) Chinar Corps in Kupwara on March 14, said that militancy has decreased from the last two-three years. “For many years, there have been no terrorist and terror-related activities in Kupwara. People have understood and want to walk on the path of progress. Militancy has decreased from the last two-three years,” said Lt Gen DP Pandey.