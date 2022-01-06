Migratory birds flock to Nandur Madhmeshwar wetland in Nashik

With the advent of winter, a large number of migratory birds have flocked to Nandur Madhmeshwar bird sanctuary, a wetland in Nashik district of Maharashtra. "More than 30,000 birds including flamingos, cranes have come here," said Nashik forest department officer, Shekhar Deokar.