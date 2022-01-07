Migratory birds continue to arrive at Yamuna Biodiversity Park in Delhi

While speaking to ANI, Ecologist Dr Ekta Khurana on January 06 shed light on the arrival of the various migratory birds that are continuing to arrive at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park in Wazirabad area of Delhi. “Various species of migratory birds including garganey, red-crested pochard have come here from Siberia, Europe to escape the harsh winter conditions," the ecologist informed.