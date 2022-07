MiG-21 crash: Family grieves loss of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal

Two pilots succumbed to their injuries after the MiG-21 Jet crash in Barmer, Rajasthan on July 28. One of the two pilots Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal belonged to the RS Pura Sector of the Jammu district. The family mourned the death of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal. Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.