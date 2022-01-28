Miffed by new AICC appointments, Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim decides to quit party

Unhappy with the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress leader CM Ibrahim on January 27 said ‘goodbye to the party.’ Speaking to ANI, Ibrahim said, “Congress is destroying itself. People cannot work without money in Congress. At the time of Indira Ji and Nehru Ji, Congress was a socialistic party but now it is only a 'Lena bank'. Congress will be defeated in Karnataka.”