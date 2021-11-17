{"id":"2920096","source":"DNA","title":"'Midas' a Cat born with four ears takes internet by storm","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

A cat born with four ears has taken the internet world by storm after its owner posted a picture of the feline on social media

\r

","summary":"A cat born with four ears has taken the internet world by storm after its owner posted a picture of the feline on social media\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-midas-a-cat-born-with-four-ears-takes-internet-by-storm-2920096","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005807-maxresdefault-3.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/cat_dna_n.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637172619","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 11:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 11:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920096"}