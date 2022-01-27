Microsoft's Windows 11 to get Android apps, taskbar improvements, and more in upcoming month

American tech giant Microsoft has plans to launch a public preview of its Android apps for Windows 11 next month, alongside some taskbar improvements and redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps. According to The Verge, Windows chief Panos Panay has outlined the upcoming changes to Windows 11 in a blog post today, and they seem to be part of Windows 11's first big update. Improvements to the taskbar include a mute and unmute feature and likely the ability to show a clock on secondary monitors. The upcoming Windows 11 next month will also include the weather widget returning to the taskbar, something Microsoft started testing last month. The company would also redesign its Notepad and Media Player apps, and both include dark modes and design tweaks that more closely match Windows 11. However, the biggest new addition will be Android apps on Windows 11. Panay said this will be a "public preview," indicating that the feature will still be in beta when it's widely available next month.