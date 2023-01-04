Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Microsoft claims to have no idea why ‘Call of Duty’ franchise is special

US tech giant Microsoft in a report filed to FTC said they have no idea why 'Call of Duty' is special or even when it came out According to The Verge, an American technology news website, last year in January Microsoft announced it would spend USD 68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard, highlighting how it would get 'Call of Duty', 'Warcraft' and 'Candy Crush' for that fee. However, the new website has reported that Microsoft's lawyers are suddenly pretending they have no idea why 'Call of Duty' is special or even when it came out. The Verge has shared that Microsoft's 37-page reply to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit seeking to block the Activision Blizzard deal includes the following passage: "Microsoft avers that it lacks knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations concerning industry perceptions of Call of Duty and Call of Duty's original release date. In its complaint, the FTC argued that acquiring Activision Blizzard would "enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing A lot of people have been worried about the future of "Call of Duty," to the point where Xbox CEO Phil Spencer publicly assured the public that the franchise will be accessible on PlayStation for as long as PlayStations are in production. In its response to the FTC, Microsoft cited its promise to expand, not limit, the availability of Activision's flagship series by bringing it to the Nintendo Switch. As per The Verge, Nintendo and Microsoft have agreed to keep Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms for 10 years following the acquisition and offered Sony a 10-year deal too.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
In Pics: Nia Sharma burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.