Micromax to unveil IN Note 2 on January 25

Micromax brand that made a comeback in Indian market with its IN Note 1 in 2020, is all set to release the successor of the flagship- Micromax IN Note 2 on January 25. GSM Arena has confirmed that the Micromax IN Note 2 will be vended exclusively through Flipkart. The phone will be powered by the Helio G95 SoC and feature a 6.43" AMOLED display with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera, as per GSM Arena. The phone will house four cameras headlined by a 48MP unit.