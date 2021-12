Mesmerizing! 500 drones showcases India's freedom struggle in Lucknow

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a mega drone show in Lucknow on December 20. The show theme was based on the history of Indian independence. During the occasion, Minister of state for culture Meenakashi Lekhi also attended the event.